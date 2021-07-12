Cranes broken and trees toppled over as powerful tornado hits eastern China

Cranes were broken and trees toppled over as a powerful tornado hit eastern China.

Cranes were broken and trees toppled over as a powerful tornado hit eastern China.

The video, shot in the city of Liaocheng in Shandong Province on July 11, shows a huge twister swirling above the city.

A car was seen upside-down on the ground and the windows on another car were broken.

Tower cranes were broken in half and trees were blown over.

According to reports, injured people were sent to hospital for treatment and the loss is being counted.

The video was provided by local media with permission.