Monday, July 19, 2021

Storms cause flash flooding In London snd Southern England

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:26s
Storms brought heavy rains to southern England on Monday (July 12), causing flash floods through London.

The Met Office issued a Yellow Warning for heavy rain in the area.

