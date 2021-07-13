Conservative Radio Host Larry Elder Enters California Recall Election Targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder entered California’s Sept.
14 recall election on Monday, bringing a well-known voice on the political right to a muddled Republican field trying to oust first-term Democratic Gov.
Gavin Newsom.
Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder entered California’s Sept.
14 recall election on Monday, bringing a well-known voice on the political right to a muddled Republican field trying to oust first-term Democratic Gov.
Gavin Newsom.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom can’t put his Democratic Party affiliation on the ballot voters see when they decide whether to..
Caitlyn Jenner held her first news conference Friday as a Republican candidate for California governor, 77 days after announcing..