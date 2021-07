Judge rules Elder can be on recall ballot

KEEPING YOU INFORMED WITHNEWS THAT MATTERS.

FOX 40 NEWSA FOX 40 IS YOUR LOCALELECTION HEADQUARTERS THISAFTERNOON, A JUDGE DECIDED THERADIO HOST LARRY ELDER WILLAPPEAR ON THAT RECALL ELECTIONBALLOT.

THANKS FOR JOINING USFOR FOX 40 NEWS AT 5 I'M ERICHARRYMAN AND I'M BRIDGETTEBJORLO IMPORTANT RENZO THATNEWS COMES AS A NEW EXCLUSIVEINSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICSEMERSON COLLEGE POLL SHOWS THEELDER.TOPS THE LIST OF CANDIDATESRUNNING TO REPLACE GOVERNORGAVIN NEWSOME MORE THAN 1000REGISTERED CALIFORNIA VOTERSWERE ASKED THE QUESTION WHICHCANDIDATE WOULD YOU VOTE FORTO REPLACE GOVERNOR GAVINNEWSOM IF HE IS RECALLED 162.2% SAID THAT THEY WOULD VOTEFOR LARRY ELDER, 6.2% SAY THEYWOULD VOTE FOR JOHN COX 5.5%SAID THAT THEY WOULD VOTE FORKEVIN FAULKNER AND 3.6% SAIDTHAT THEY WOULD VOTE FORCAITLYN JENNER AND AS YOUMENTIONED A JUDGE HANDING DOWNTHAT BIG VICTORY FOR BROOKS40'S, ASHLEY ZAVALA JOINING USLIVE AT THE SECRETARY OFSTATE'S OFFICE TONIGHT WITHMORE ON WHAT HAPPENED IN COURTAND MORE ON WHAT THIS MEANSFOR THE RECALL ELECTION.ERIC AND BRIDGET LARRYELDER IS THE 43RD CANDIDATETHAT'S EXPECTED TO BECERTIFIED ON THIS FINAL LISTOF CANDIDATES TONIGHT BY THESECRETARY OF STATE'S OFFICEWHAT ALMOST LEFT HIM OFF OFTHE BALLOT.WITH AN ISSUE WITH HIS TAXRETURN REDACTIONS HIS ATTORNEYTOLD THE SACRAMENTO COUNTYSUPERIOR COURT TODAY, HESUBMITTED 300 PAGES WORTH OFTAX RETURNS TO COMPLY WITH THERECENT LAW THAT REQUIRESCANDIDATES RUNNING FORGOVERNOR IN CALIFORNIA TOSUBMIT THAT PAPERWORK.

BUT THEJUDGE IN THIS CASE SAID THELAW IS MEANT FOR PRIMARYELECTIONS, NOT SPECIAL RECALLCONSERVATIVE RADIO TALK SHOWHOSTS REACTING AFTER THATORDER CAME DOWN.I WANT TO THANK JUDGE FORBEING FAIR WHICH HE WAS THATTHIS ELECTION LAW TO EVENAPPLY TO RECALL ELECTION THATEVEN IF IT DID I SUBSTANTIALLYCOMPLY.SO ANY MINUTE NOW THESECRETARY OF STATE IS EXPECTEDTO CERTIFY THIS FINAL LIST OFCANDIDATES AND WE'LL SEND ITOFF TO COUNTIES THIS EVENINGRECALL BALLOT.

IT MAILBOXES INJUST A FEW WEEKS, REPORTINGLIVE IN SACRAMENTO, ASHLEYZAVALA FOX 40 NEWS, ASHLEY.