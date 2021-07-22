Conservative Talk Show Host Larry Elder To Appear On Recall Ballot

Conservative Los Angeles talk show host Larry Elder secured a major court victory Wednesday when a judge ordered that his name be included on the gubernatorial recall ballot.
Judge rules Elder can be on recall ballot
KTXL
Ashley Zavala reports
The move comes as some hopefuls are suing the state to either get their name on the ballot, or to change how they will be listed.