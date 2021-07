Covid-19: Northeast states report higher positivity rate, PM meets 8 CMs | Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi is meeting Chief Ministers of the eight Northeastern states to discuss the Covid-19 situation there amid high positivity rates reported in the region; Madhya Pradesh on Monday added 1,478 ‘backlog deaths’ from the second wave of the pandemic till June 30, taking the death toll to over 10,500.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

