Capitol Riot Defendant Who Threatened to Hang Nancy Pelosi Claimed to Be in Court ‘By Special Divine Appearance’
Capitol Riot Defendant Who Threatened to Hang Nancy Pelosi Claimed to Be in Court ‘By Special Divine Appearance’

A Pennsylvania pizzeria owner arrested and charged in connection to the January 6 Capitol attack, claims to be a divinely empowered entity immune from laws.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.