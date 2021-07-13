More than one in 10 Americans would give up all their money to lead a cleaner lifestyle

More than one in 10 Americans would give up all their money to lead a "cleaner" life, according to new research. A recent survey of 2,000 Americans found that they're trying to be more sustainable post-pandemic, with more than one in five no longer buying single-use items and ditching processed foods due to a heightened awareness of harmful ingredients. Among the factors that inspired people to start living more sustainably are an increased awareness of the impact on their health (43%) and the environment (42%), along with a greater acknowledgment of harmful ingredients (40%).Along with these changes, the study also found that 64% of those polled have started taking their skincare more seriously. From influencers to celebrities, there's no shortage of inspiration for taking better care of one's skin.

When asked what celebrities have the greatest skin of all time, more than one in 10 named Beyoncé. Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Bliss, the study also asked people how much thought they give to how consumer and environmentally friendly their favorite products are. More than two in five said they'd use more sustainable products if they had better knowledge of what "clean" products are.And although social media and pop culture have made sustainability trendy, 36% of Americans said they rely on their family's and doctor's expertise above all else when choosing personal care products. "It's interesting that consumers are often confused by what it means to be clean, with almost half of respondents believing clean beauty is expensive by default. But finding clean, efficacious and affordable skin care is feasible, even at your local drugstore," said Tina Pozzi, Chief Brand Officer at Bliss.

"Fifty-eight percent want to make more ethical choices when buying skincare products and choosing B Corp certified personal care products can contribute to that goal."Almost two-thirds (64%) always read the labels on the beauty products they buy, and more than half (55%) consider a product's ethical production before purchasing. Only 26% of respondents said they were completely sure of where the ingredients in their products came from, while just 34% were confident they knew the long-term impact on their health and just 22% said they were aware of the environmental impact. In pursuit of a more ethical lifestyle, people are prioritizing a product's cruelty-free status (48%) and recyclable packaging (40%). Still, 48% think making more sustainable choices is expensive and one in five think it's inaccessible. "While 64% of Americans read the labels on their beauty products, our study also discovered one in seven don't understand eco-friendly phrasing," added Pozzi.

"That knowledge gap may keep people from having the impact they want on their own health, as well as the environment.For instance, only one in 10 people know what a Certified B Corporation is.

It requires companies to practice transparency and sustainability and consider the effect their decisions have on the community and the environment."