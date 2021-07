A digital chip for your fingernail

A NEW TYPE OF MANICURE ISALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO KEEPTHEIR DIGITAL CONTACT DETAILSAT THEIR FINGERTIPS....ANDSHARE THE INFORMATION WITHOTHERS IN SECONDS.CBS’ TINA KRAUS HAS THE STORY.{(TRACK ONE)THE LAST THING ANYONE WANTS ATA BEAUTY SALON IS A CHIPPEDNAIL..}{....BUT THESE TECHNICIANS INDUBAI SPECIALIZE IN IT}{HUNDREDS OF CUSTOMERS AREPAYING FOR MICROCHIPMANICURES.}{(SOT - HANANE SPIERS/CUSTOMER)"NOW IF I’M IN A LOUD PLACEAND I WANT TO SHARE MYINSTAGRAM OR MY SOCIAL MEDIA,I WOULD SAY: ’SCAN MYFINGER!’}{(TRACK TWO)THE MICROCHIP IS HIDDEN UNDERPRETTY POLISH AND SEALED ONTOTHE NAIL.ONCE TAPPED TO ASMART PHONE, DATA IS SENT IN AMATTER OF SECONDS.}{(SOT - NOUR MAKAREM/FOUNDER OFLANOUR BEAUTY LOUNGE)"THIS CHIP IS NOW WORKING ASA BUSINESS CARD.

SO SHE CANDOWNLOAD HER WEBSITE, HERSOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS, HERNAME, HER CONTACTS.}{(TRACK THREE)(INSTAGRAM VIDEO)NOUR MAKAREM CREATED THEHIGH-TECH NAIL WHEN THEPANDEMIC HIT AS AN EXPERIMENTON SOCIAL MEDIA - TO HELP WITHSOCIAL DISTANCING.}{LIKE CREDIT CARDS - THEMICROCHIP WORKS BY USING "NEARFIELD COMMUNICATION"TECHNOLOGY -- ALLOWING AQUICK, CONTACTLESS CONNECTIONTO A CELL PHONE}{(SOT - HANANE SPIERS/CUSTOMER)"IT’S A GIMMICK AS WE SAYRIGHT NOW.

SO IT’S THE FUN ANDTHE JOYS OF TRYING SOMETHINGNEW.

WILL IT BE THE FUTURE?MAYBE.}{(TRACK FOUR)MAKERS HOPE TO USE THEMICROCHIPS IN RESTAURANTS TOO- ALLOWING SERVERS TO KEEPDIGITAL MENUS AT THEIRFINGERTIPS.THEY CLAIM THE TECHNOLOGY USEDCANNOT BE TRACKED OR HACKED,BUT CRITICS SAY ANYTIME YOUCARRY A DEVICE THAT TRANSMITSINFORMATION WIRELESSLY - YOUOPEN YOURSELF UP TO PRIVACY