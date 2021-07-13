How To Raise an Olympian: Lin Shih-Chia

Lin Shih-Chia is an Olympic bronze-medal winning archer from Chinese Taipei and always had a passion for the sport.

She was born into a traditional family in the city of Hsinchu and her father remembers watching her unusual training regime when she was very young.“Coach Ni recruited her for practice in primary school," Lin Wen-Chin says.

"I objected to the idea at first because they started from scratch.

There was nothing in the archery field.

We kept seeing her stretch the rubber band, but we had no idea what she was doing at that time”, He says he could not understand archery as a sport at first, until his daughter gradually accomplished more and more things and started winning events overseas.

Wen-Chin and her father talk to Yahoo Taiwan about her family's silent - but steely - support and how she reached Olympic glory.