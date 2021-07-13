Watch the Gossip Girl Cast Test Their Knowledge on Iconic Blasts From the Original and Reboot

Gossip Girl has provided plenty of drama for fans over the years, and it's getting ready to provide even more with HBO Max's reboot.

Set in the same universe at the original, the series follows a new group of students at Constance Billard School as they're introduced to the infamous gossip blogger.

While there are plenty of new twists and turns - including the revelation of Gossip Girl's actual identity in the very first episode - you can rest assured that the show still has those iconic GG blasts you know and love.

In honor of the new series, POPSUGAR sat down with a handful of the show's stars - Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Zión Moreno, and Savannah Lee Smith - to see just how well they know the original Gossip Girl and Gossip Girl 2.0.

Let's just say, it's a bit harder than it sounds.

See how well the cast did and test your own knowledge on GG with the video above, and be sure to watch Gossip Girl on HBO Max.