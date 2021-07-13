Tuesday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: SLGG, VGZ

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Monday, Super League Gaming's, Michael R.

Keller, made a $97,400 buy of SLGG, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $4.87 a piece.

So far Keller is in the green, up about 6.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.18.

Super League Gaming is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Keller made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $103,020 shares at a cost of $6.06 each.

And at Vista Gold, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Tracy Austin Stevenson who bought 50,000 shares for a cost of $1.10 each, for a trade totaling $54,995.

This buy marks the first one filed by Stevenson in the past twelve months.

Vista Gold is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday.

Investors are able to snag VGZ at a price even lower than Stevenson did, with shares changing hands as low as $0.87 at last check today -- that's 20.9% under Stevenson's purchase price.