Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Star, Dead at 75

Charlie Robinson, , ‘Night Court’ Star, Dead at 75.

Robinson died in Los Angeles on July 11 due to cardiac arrest and cancer.

He was best known for playing court clerk Mac on the sitcom 'Night Court' which aired in the '80s and '90s.

He was best known for playing court clerk Mac on the sitcom 'Night Court' which aired in the '80s and '90s.

He was best known for playing court clerk Mac on the sitcom 'Night Court' which aired in the '80s and '90s.

Robinson began as a theater actor and singer for R&B groups Southern Clouds of Joy and Archie Bell and the Drells in Houston.

After attending acting school in the late 1960s, he headed to Hollywood.

Robinson has appeared in many series and movies throughout his 50-year career, including 'Home Improvement,' .

Robinson has appeared in many series and movies throughout his 50-year career, including 'Home Improvement,' .

'Buffalo Bill,' 'NCIS,' 'The River,' 'Antwone Fisher,' 'Sugar Hill' and more.

'Buffalo Bill,' 'NCIS,' 'The River,' 'Antwone Fisher,' 'Sugar Hill' and more.

He also guest starred on 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' 'Key and Peel,' 'This Is Us,' 'Malcom & Eddie' and 'In The House.'.

For his theatrical work, Robinson was awarded the Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for playing Simon in 'The Whipping Man.'.

For his theatrical work, Robinson was awarded the Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for playing Simon in 'The Whipping Man.'.

For his theatrical work, Robinson was awarded the Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for playing Simon in 'The Whipping Man.'.

He also received the Best Actor Ovation Award for portraying Troy in 'Fences.'.

He also received the Best Actor Ovation Award for portraying Troy in 'Fences.'.

His last performance was for James Tyler's 'Some Old Black Man,' in which he played 82-year-old Donald Jones