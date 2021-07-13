Bill Hutchinson Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Charges Involving 2 Teenagers In Laguna Beach

A prominent Texas real estate developer, who appeared on the Lifetime reality show “Marrying Millions,” pleaded not guilty Tuesday to allegations of sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls vacationing with him in Laguna Beach, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
BIll Hutchinson, Prominent Texas Real Estate Developer, Charged With Sexual Assault Of 2 Teenage Girls In Laguna Beach
CBS2 LA