Turning Red Movie

Turning Red Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Growing up is a beast... Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly "poofs" into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS).

Sandra Oh voices Mei Lee's protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter -- an unfortunate reality for the teenager.

Directed by Domee Shi starring Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh release date March 11, 2022 (in theaters)