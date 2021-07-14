Sacramento Leads California Cities In COVID Infection Rate

Sacramento County is now leading the state in COVID infection rates.
The area has the highest infection rate per 100,000 people of any big city in the state.
The drastic increase happened in just the last 30 days.
