Patio Week: How to properly plant a plant

TAKE A LOOK.MM PATIO WEEK OPENSO THE LAST THING PEOPLE WANTISFOR PLANTS TO DIE WHEN THEY BUYONE SO YOU WANT TO MAKE SURETHAT YOU'RE PLANTING IT THERIGHT WAY.

SO THIS IS AGOLDFIN CHSHASTA DAISY, SO IT GETS AREALLYBRIGHT YELLOW FLOWER.DEFINITELY, YOU'RE GONNA WANT TOINTHE FULL SUN TO KIND OF LIGHTSHADE.

IT CAN DO WELL IN THESHADEBUT OYU DEFINITELY WANT MORE SUNAND SHADE.

SO WHAT YOU'RE FIRSTGOING TO WANT TODO IS YOU'RE GOING TO WANT TODIG THE HOLE ABOUT ONE AND AHALF TIMES THE SIZE OF THEACTUAL ROP EWHILE THE PLANT.

SOAS YOU CAN SEE HERE WE HAVE DUGIT WIDER.

YOU DON'T WANT TO DIGIT TOO DEEP, YOU WANTO T MAKESURE THAT THE PLANT ISN'T TOODEEP INTO THE GROUND SO THAT WAYIT'S THE DIRT IS SUFFOCATINGTHE PLANT.

SO YOU'RE GOING TOWANT TO MAKE SURE IS T'UP ABOUT,MAYBE ABOUT LIKE AN INCH OR TWOFROM THE, FROM THE GROUND,THEN YOU'RE GOING TO WANT TOMAKE SURE THAT YOU GET SOMEFERTILIZER INSIDE THE HOLE,YOU'REGOING TO WANT TO PUT IN ABOUT AQUARTER OF A HANDFUL OF THISASSURE FETIRLIZER THAT WE USE,WEUSE THIS BECAUSE IT HELPSESTABLISHTHE PLANT HELPS IT FLOWER FASTERJUST HELPIT S BE AN ALL AROUNDHEALTHIER PLANT, YOU'RE GONNAWANT TO RIP UP SOME OF THE RUTSMEDS, YOU CAN SEE IT'S KIND OFPOTBOUND AT THIS POINT.

SO YOU'REGONNA WANT TO RIP UP THE RUTSSO THAT WAY THE PLANT CAN SPREADMORE, SO THAT WAY IT'S NOT MORECONDENSED AND KIND OF CHOKINGITSELF OUT.

SO YOU RIP UP THERUTS,AND YOU PUT THE PLANT IN THEHOLEAND YOU START BACK FILLINGAROUND, MAKE SURE THAT IT'S UPABOUT AN INCH OR TWO FROM THEGROUND.

SO YOU'RE GONNA WANT TOWATER THIS PROBABLYEVERY DAY FOR THE FIRST WKEE ORTWO, AND THEN YOU CAN KIND OFSLOWLY BACK OFF.

IF THERE'S ADROUGHT, OYU'RE DEFINITELY GOINGTO WANT TO WATER MORE AND IFIT'SBEEN RAINING YOU DON'T HAVE TOWATER MUCH ATA LL.

YOU DON'TWANT TO OVERWATER IT, THAT'SDEFINITELY GONNA CREATE ANENVIRONMENT FOR DISEASES, TOCOMEIN.

SO, IF IT'S TOO MUCH WATERYOU'RE GONNA GET, MAYBE SOMEMUSHROOMS THAT ARE GONNA POP UPIT'S GONNA KIND OF DECOMPOSE THERUTS AROUND THE PLANT SO THATWAYIT'S, IT'S NOT GOING TO THRIVE.SO YOUWANT TO MAKE SURE THAT YOU GETTHE RIGHT AMOUNT O FWATERYOU CAN KIND OF TELL IF YOU'REOVER WATERING OYU KIND OF SEE ITSTART TO FLOP OVER A LITTLE BIT.IT'S DEFINITELY ONE WAY THAT YOUCAN KIND OF CHECK.

EVEN BETERTISJUST TO STICK YOUR FINGER IN THEGROUND.

IF IT'S SOAKING WET.

YOUWANT TO MAKE SURE THAT YOU'REBACKING OFF ON THE WATER.

TO GET IN UTOCH WITH EVERETT'SGARDEN YOU CAN CHECK HTEM OUTONLINE AT VEERETTS GARDENS DOTCOM OR YOU CAN GIVE THEM A CALLAT 616-438-1592.WE'LL BE RIGHT BACK.