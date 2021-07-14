Hundreds of mourners pay respect to boy who was stabbed to death in suspected racist attack

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets to pay their respects to a talented teenage footballer who was stabbed to death in a suspected racist attack.Dea-John Reid, 14, was targeted by thugs while he was out with friends before he was knifed outside a McDonald's restaurant.Witnesses say the teenager received racial abuse shortly before he was killed in Kingstanding, Birmingham, on May Bank Holiday Monday (31/5).In a tribute from Joan, which was read out by a family friend, she said: "I can't believe it has been six tragic weeks since the death of my baby son Dea-John.

"I will remember the day May 31 as the day my world turned upside down, you have left us too soon.

"Every morning I wake up and I still look forward to coming into my bedroom and asking how I was."Every time my phone rings I hope it is you."Filmed on 14th July 2021