Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Who is Chris Miles and is he dating Tana Mongeau?

Tana Mongeau has a new boyfriend — maybe.

The controversial YouTuber has been sending fans mixed signals about her relationship status.The influencer recently announced that rapper Chris Miles was her boyfriend.However, things quickly took a confusing turn after that.

Here's everything you need to know about Miles, Mongeau's new potential beau.Miles began rapping at the age of 10.

When he was 13, he appeared on America's Got Talent where his audition went viral.Miles released his first studio album Nothing Matters Anymore in 2020.

He has 418,000 Instagram followers and is a member of the rap posse Pain Party.On July 8, Mongeau announced on Twitter that she was in a relationship with Miles.by July 12, things had taken an interesting turn.

Mongeau tweeted that her new relationship had ended.

"JK.

Just got left and dumped.

I'm single again," she said.But a few hours after she announced their breakup, she posted a photo of her and Miles in bed together.A Twitter user accused Mongeau of using drama for clout.

She responded, "Babe, this isn't a clout grab, we're just toxic"