I-70 Closed Again Through Glenwood Canyon

A flash flood warning prompted another closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon.
Two small mudslide occurred after the closure.
A flash flood warning prompted another closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon.
Two small mudslide occurred after the closure.
he section of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed again Tuesday afternoon due to a flash flood warning. The closure,..
Zack Beins and his family got stuck on I-70 in the middle of a rainstorm with tons of loose soil on the hillside above them...