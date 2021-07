FBI: Operation Money Maker results in arrest of 6 individuals, including 2 Las Vegas residents

The FBI says six defendants, including two from Las Vegas, are facing nearly 100 criminal charges in connection with an alleged drug trafficking ring and money laundering conspiracy.

BREE GUY 13AN.A CRIME ALERT NOW!A LAS VEGAS MAN... IS ONEOF SIX PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR AGLOBAL DRUG TRAFFICKING ANDMONEY LAUNDERING OPERATION!THE ACTING U-S ATTORNEYGENERAL FOR NEVADA MADE THEANNOUNCEMENT IN LAS VEGAS TODAY.OPERATION ’MONEY MAKER’RESULTED IN NEARLY 100 CRIMINALCHARGES!THE FBI SAYS TWO LAS VEGASMEN ARE PART OF THE BUST.THEY’RE FACING BETWEEN 40AND 60 YEARS IN PRISON.AARON ROUSE SPECIAL AGENT FBITHE IMPACT OF THIS IS SO LARGE.ITS SO HUGE AND SO IMPRESSIVETHIS IS A HUGE VICTORY I CANTUNDER-STATE THAT.THE ORGANIZATION WE GOT WAS JUSTONE...BUT THE IMPACT WILL BE ONMULTIPLE