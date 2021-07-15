Shoppers have been told by the Government they are "expected" to wear masks from Monday when they will no longer be required by law, in a coronavirus policy criticised as a “real mess”.New guidance on workplace safety for when most restrictions in England end was published as regional mayors urged ministers to keep masks compulsory on public transport in England.
Shoppers ‘expected’ to wear masks after legal requirement ends on Monday
Belfast Telegraph
Shoppers have been told by the Government they are expected to wear masks from Monday when they will no longer be required by law..