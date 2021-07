Man due in court charged in murder of roommate

A man accused of shooting his roommate to death in Somerville is due in court Thursday.

MURDER OF HIS ROOMMATE INSIDETHEIR SOMERVILLEPA ARTMENT.ANTOINETTE: THE EYEOPENER’S MATT-- DOUG: THE EYEOPENER’S MATTREED IS LIVE IN SOMERVILLE WITHTHE LATEST IN THISINVESTIGATION.MATT: POLICE ARRESTED26-YEAR-OLD EDSON MORENO HERONEWARE STREET AFTER THEY SAY AFIGHT BETWEEN ROOMMATES TURNEDDEADLY.POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE SCENEAROUND 5:45 P.M.

LAST NIGHT.INVESTIGATORS SAY MORENO LEFTHIS APARTMENT WITH A HANDGUNAFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING22-YEAR-OLD ROBERT FAVREAU.WHEN CONFRONTED BY POLICE,MORENO WAS TOLD TO PUT THE GUNDOWN AND HE COMPLIED AND WASTAKEN INTO CUSTODY.HERE’S MIDDLEX SED.A.

MARIANRY.AN