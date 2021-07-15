What are the plans for changing Covid rules across the UK’s nations?

The UK’s nations are expected to further lift coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks.
We take a look at when rules are set to change across the four nations.
The UK’s nations are expected to further lift coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks.
We take a look at when rules are set to change across the four nations.
The UK’s nations are expected to further lift coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks.
Wales plans to lift almost all coronavirus restrictions on August 7 when it is expected the country will move to alert level 0,..