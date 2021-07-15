Hailey Baldwin Says Viral Justin Bieber ‘Yelling’ Video Isn’t What It Seems

Last Saturday, the Biebers were in Las Vegas for Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila launch.

Last Saturday, the Biebers were in Las Vegas for Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila launch.

Justin ended up performing, and according to witnesses, "was on straight adrenaline.".

Afterward, the couple was seen exiting the club, and they were having an animated conversation.

Some people misconstrued this as Justin yelling at Hailey.

Hailey took to her Instagram Stories on July 14 to shut down those claims. Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was.

Had the best time surrounded by so much love, Hailey Bieber, via Instagram Stories.

Any other narrative floating around is beyond false.

Don’t feed into the negative bulls--- peeps, Hailey Bieber, via Instagram Stories