Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

5 of the most mouth-watering burger recipes on TikTok

If you’re looking for a way to takeyour burgers to the next level, here are 5 ofthe most delicious burgers on TikTok.1.

The secret to this 15-minute burger recipe isthe sauce, which is made with mayonnaise,ketchup, diced sweet onions, diced dill pickles,dijon mustard, salt and pepper.2.

Start off this vegan pineapplejerk burger by grilling the pre-mademeatless burger of your choice .Then blend some peppers, maple syrup,cinnamon, and lime juice to make your jerksauce.

Coat pineapple slices in the sauce andgrill them until they’re heated through.3.

To make these flavorful sesame soy burgers,the filmer works sugar, soy sauce, sesame seeds,and pepper into his ground beef before grilling.He then tops it with bacon, cheese,onions, a fried egg, and guacamole.4.

To make this over-the-top triple decker burgertower, the filmer sandwiches pickles, onions, ketchup,relish, mustard, mayonnaise, and three smashedburger patties between two toasted burger buns.5.

If ground beef burgers aren’t your style,try these delicious shrimp burgers instead.The filmer blends shrimp and garlic in a foodprocessor, then mixes more shrimp, scallions,panko breadcrumbs, salt, garlic powder, ginger,and 2 eggs into the blended shrimp.After shaping the patties, the filmer fries them ina pan, then adds them to burger buns with guacamole