Indiana Jones filming continues in Glasgow city centre

Filming for what is thought to be a new Indiana Jones film continues in the city of Glasgow.
The body double's of Harrison Ford and Boyd Holbrook were seen riding through St Vincent Street on a horse and motorcycle respectively.
Filming for what is thought to be a new Indiana Jones film continues in the city of Glasgow.
The body double's of Harrison Ford and Boyd Holbrook were seen riding through St Vincent Street on a horse and motorcycle respectively.
Indiana Jones set takes shape in Glasgow city centre (1)
Indiana Jones set takes shape in Glasgow city centre