Darts world champion Andy Fordham dies

The former darts world champion Andy Fordham has died aged 59.

The player nicknamed ‘The Viking’ was one of the best known characters on the circuit in the 90s and 00s.

At the peak of his career, he was crowned world champion in 2004 after defeating Mervyn King at the BDO World Championship.

In his later years, Fordham spoke publicly of his struggles with alcohol addiction, admitting that he was ‘terrified’ of death as he became beset by multiple health problems.