Alun Wyn Jones ‘ready to go’ after dramatic Lions return

Alun Wyn Jones has been propelled straight back into the British and Irish Lions squad to face the Stormers with the aim of him taking on South Africa in the first Test.

It comes three weeks after he dislocated his shoulder against Japan in what was announced as a tour-ending injury.

Jones will now take his place on the bench on Saturday for the final fixture before the opening collision with the Springboks.