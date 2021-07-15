Kremlin Papers Appear To Reveal Putin's Plot To Land Trump in the White House

Leaked Kremlin papers analyzed by 'The Guardian' show that Russian President Vladimir Putin... .

... authorized a spy campaign to secure the election of former President Donald Trump in 2016.

The report confirms a meeting among Putin and Russian spy chiefs and ministers in January 2016, in which he signed off on the program.

It is acutely necessary to use all possible force to facilitate his [Trump’s] election to the post of U.S. president, Leaked Kremlin Papers, via 'The Guardian'.

A psychological profile included in the secret report describes Trump as... ... an “impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex.”.

The alleged purpose of landing Trump in the White House was to sow discord in the U.S. .

[Trump's win] will definitely lead to the destabilization of the U.S.’s sociopolitical system, Leaked Kremlin Papers, via 'The Guardian'.

The report also confirms rumors that the Kremlin holds compromising information about Trump that pertains to "certain events" that occurred during his visits to Moscow.

Russian officials dismissed reports of the secret document, referring to the story as “a great pulp fiction.”