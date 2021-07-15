Gov. Cuomo To Be Questioned In Sexual Harassment Inquiry

Sources tell CBS2 Gov.
Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators from the New York State Attorney General's office as part of an inquiry into several sexual harassment accusations against him.
Sources tell CBS2 Gov.
Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators from the New York State Attorney General's office as part of an inquiry into several sexual harassment accusations against him.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will face questions this weekend from the state’s attorney general’s office related to the ongoing..
Chris Cuomo is ‘Sorry’ for
Helping His Governor Brother
Craft Response to Scandal.
On Thursday night,
Chris..