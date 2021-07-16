Gov. Cuomo Expected To Be Interviewed This Weekend By State AG's Office

A big step in one of the investigations into Gov.
Andrew Cuomo -- he's expected to be interviewed this weekend by the state Attorney General's office; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
A big step in one of the investigations into Gov.
Andrew Cuomo -- he's expected to be interviewed this weekend by the state Attorney General's office; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Sources tell CBS2 Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be interviewed Saturday by the state Attorney General's office.
Sources tell CBS2 Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators from the New York State Attorney General's..