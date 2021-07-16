Johnson & Johnson Recalls Sunscreens Due to Presence of Carcinogen

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that it is recalling five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.
Allen Martin reports.
(7-15-21)
The company said benzene is not an ingredient in its products, and it is investigating what caused its presence.