Rushed Movie

Rushed Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Barbara O’Brien, an Irish Catholic mother, has her life turned upside-down when her son, a freshman in college, is involved in a tragic hazing incident.

Taking justice into her own hands, she travels across the country recording mothers who have lost sons to hazing in an effort to prove the university’s liability.

When she is confronted by corruption and cover ups, she seeks revenge on the one person she finds truly responsible, proving that hell hath no fury like a mother scorned.

Starring: Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Robert Patrick, Jake Weary Directed by: Vibeke Muasya Release Date: 8/27/21