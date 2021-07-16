Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, MRNA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.1%.
Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 171.1% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Trip.
Om Group, trading down 4.0%.
Trip.
Om Group is lower by about 10.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Match Group, trading down 2.2%, and Cintas, trading up 2.7% on the day.
