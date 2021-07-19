Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, MRNA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%.

In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%.

Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 186.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Marriott International, trading down 4.7%.

Marriott International, Inc.

Is lower by about 2.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Match Group, trading down 4.4%, and Peloton Interactive, trading up 2.7% on the day.