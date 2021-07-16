LA County Will Require Masks Indoors Regardless of Vaccination Status

LA County Will Require Masks Indoors, Regardless of Vaccination Status.

The Health Officer Order was issued on July 15.

It goes into effect indefinitely beginning 11:59 p.m.

Saturday, July 17.

The daily average of new COVID-19 cases in LA County exceeded 1,000 this week.

Hospitalizations and deaths have increased, as well.

County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis described the vaccination rate in LA County as "not where we need to be.".

Waiting to do something would be too late, Dr. Muntu Davis, LA County Health Officer, via CBS Local News.

Health officials in other parts of the state, including Sacramento, have recommended wearing masks indoors but have not yet issued a mandate.

.

The actions in LA County come as cases of COVID-19 have shown significant increases in almost all 50 states.

The more contagious Delta variant and waning vaccination rates have been cited as likely causes for the increases