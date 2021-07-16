CDC director says coronavirus outbreak ‘becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated’

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus outbreak "is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” During a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing on Friday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the CDC reported more than 33,000 new cases in the U.S. on Thursday and the nation’s 7-day average is about 26,300 cases per day, an increase of nearly 70% from the prior 7-day average.