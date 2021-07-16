US Surgeon General Calls Out Tech Companies Over COVID-19 Misinformation

Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a formal advisory focused on tech and social media companies on July 15.

He described the spread of health misinformation via social media and technology platforms as “an urgent threat to public health.”.

Modern technology companies have enabled misinformation to poison our information environment, with little accountability to their users, Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, via 'The New York Times'.

We expect more from our technology companies, Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, via 'The New York Times'.

The 22-page advisory recommends “an all-of-society approach” in order to curb the spread of misinformation and protect the health of the public.

During a press conference following the release of his advisory, Dr. Murthy went so far as to single out Facebook.

We’re asking them to operate with greater transparency and accountability.

We’re asking them to monitor misinformation, more closely, Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, via 'The New York Times'.

Dr. Murthy's advisory seems to have catapulted efforts geared toward the fight against misinformation concerning COVID-19 vaccines and other health care measures.

The Rockefeller Foundation pledged $13.5 million “to counter health mis- and disinformation.”.

A recent study concluded that even quick exposure to COVID-19 vaccine disinformation resulted in subjects becoming less likely to get vaccinated