How to Keep Your Pets Cool During a Heat Wave

With extreme heat taking over the United States in recent days, it’s important to make sure your pets are taken care of.

Here are some ways to make sure your dogs and cats don’t overheat in the rising temperatures.

Make sure you know the symptoms of overheating.

They can include drooling, excessive panting and increased heart and respiratory rates.

Keep your dog away from hot asphalt, as their sensitive paw pads burn easily.

Brush your cat’s hair often, as excess fur can trap heat.

Trim your dog's hair to help them keep cool, but don’t shave them, as a dog’s coat has layers that protect them from overheating and sunburn.

Provide your pet with plenty of water sources inside and outside to make sure they always have easy access to water.

