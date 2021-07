COVID-19 concerns among the vaccinated

At the State Health Department Health Center in Lantana, the free testing for COVID 19 continues every Monday to Friday.

THURSDAYA 50 PERCENTCHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS. MOSTLY SUNNY,WITH A HIGH NEAR 87.AFTER WEEKS OF DECLINE, THENUMBER OF PEOPLE BEINGHOSPITALIZED AND DYING FROMCOVID-19 IS ON THE RISE ONCEAGAIN IN FLORIDA.

THE MAJORITYOF CASES ARE AFFECTING THEUNVACCINATEDÃTONIGHT ONEWOMAN WHO DID BATTLE COVID &CREDITS THE VACCINE WITHPOSSIBLY SAVING HER LIFEÃALLNEW AT SIX, W-P- T-VNEWSCHANNEL FIVESCZESNY HAS HER STORY.607“THAT SITUATION WAS KINDOF A SHOCK FOR ME DEFINITELYWASNAMANDA CARR WASNTO GET COVIDÃBECAUSE E HADSHALREADY BEEN VACCINATED WITHTHE JOHNSON AND JOHNSON SHOT &WHAT SHE SOON REALIZED WASATTH THE SHOT MAY HAVE SAVEDHER LIFE.

721“THE FIRSTSYMPTOM WAS JUST A SORE THROBUT OVERNIGHT AFTER TESTINGPOSITIVE I FOUND I HAD BODYACHES I WAS SUPERUNCOMFORTABLE, I NEVER DID GETA FEVER WHICH IS SOMETHINGEYTH TOLD US TO LOOK OUT FO”JUST THIS WEEKÃ5 OF 6PLAYERS FOR THE NEW YORKYANKEES TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID DESPITE BEINGVACCINATED.

HEALTH EXPERTS &SAY ITS NOT UNUSUALÃTHEVACCINES IN CIRCULATION WHILEEFFECTIVE FOR MOST IN STOPPINGCOVID INFECTIONS ARE DESIGNEDTO PREVENT ANY SERIOUS ILLSSNEFROM THE VIRUS.

DR LARRY BUSHIS A VACCINE TRIALINVESTIGATOR.

1453“WHAT WESEEING NOW IS EVEN THE PEOPLEWHO HAVE BEEN VACCINATED THATTHERE ARE BREAKTHROUGHSYMPTOMATIC CASES, WHAT THETRIAL PEOPLE ARETI SLL SAYINGYES, BUT ITFROM BEING HOSPITALIZE” DRBUSH SAYS THE PROBLEM IS ONLYBEING MADE WORSE BY THE RISEOF THE DELTA VARIANT AMONG TUNVACCINATED.

AMANDA CARRÃINHER EARLY 30TRIED TO USE HER STORY TOCONVINCE OTHERS HER AGE TO GETTHE VACCINE.

903“I HEAR A LOTOF MY FRIENDS EVEN AFTER MYEXPERIENCE ARE NOW SAYING WELLI DIDNDIDNTO DO BUT IN REALITY IDITWHAT IT EXACTLY WAS SUPPOSEDTO DO, PREVENTING ME FMROENDING UP IN THE HOSPITAL”THERE IS GOOD REASON TO TAKEHER MESSAGE SERIOUSLYÃTHEWHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUSCOORDIANTOR ANNOUNCING FRIDAYTHAT ONE IN 5 COVID CASES INTHE US THIS WEEK ARE INFLORIDA.

IN WPB, MS, WPTV 5.NCTHE C-D-C SAYING TODAYCOVID-19 IS BECOMI