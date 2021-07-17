Top 10 UNCENSORED Anime

Unfiltered anime is best anime!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime that benefited the most from being removed from the censor machine.
Unfiltered anime is best anime!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime that benefited the most from being removed from the censor machine.
Unfiltered anime is best anime!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime that benefited the most from being removed from the censor machine, including the likes of "Interspecies Reviewers", "Sailor Moon", "Tokyo Ghoul", and more!