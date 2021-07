PACERVILLE Movie

PACERVILLE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: "During the pandemic, a burned out teacher on the verge of a breakdown overhears his students making fun of him in a zoom class and vows revenge." Starring Brian Austin Green, Acorye White, Makena Taylor, David Valdes, Julia Quang, Glenn Plummer and Eve Mauro.

Release Date: FALL 2021 Director: Nick Leisure DP: Martin Moody Trailer Editor: Justin Clare Music Score: Justin Atoms / DJ DNA