The Backpack Project helping foster children in Acadiana 07/16/21

FOSTER CHILDREN ACROSS ACADIANAWILL SOON BE READY TO GO BACK TOSCHOOL WITH NEW SUPPLIES.

IT'SALL THANKS TO AN INIATTIIVECALLEDTHE BACKPACK PROJECT.

THIS ISTHE PROGRAM'S SIXTHYEAR.WHEN A CHILD IS MOVED INTOFOSTER CARE, IT FALLS ON THESTFOER FAMILIES TO GET THEMREADY FOR SCHOOL.

THISPROGRAM WORKS TO REMOVE THESTRESSOF THAT.

THE BACKPACK PROJECTIS AGAINPARTNERING WITH KIWANIS OFLAFAYEE.TTWE'RE SO EXCITED BECAUSE THISGIVES EVERYONE AN OPPORTUNITY TOVOLUNTEER TO BRING YR OUCHILDRENTO LEARN ABOUT VOLUNTEERISM ANDTHEN WRITE NOTES OF INSPIRATIONAND ALSO DO LITTLE KEYCHAINPOLLS ANDDIFFERENT THINGS TO PACK THEBACKPACKS FOR THESE FOSTERCHDRILTHE GROUPS ARE IN NEED OF MONEYTO PURCHASE THE BACKPACKS.THEY'LL THEN FILL THEM WITHSUPPLIES DONATED TO THECOMMUNITY.

AFTER THEY AREFILLED, THEY'LL GO TO CASA, WHOWILL THEN DELIVER THEBACKPACKS TO FOSTER CHILDRENACROSS ACADA