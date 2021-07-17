COVID Rates Among Unvaccinated Push California Toward Mask Mandate

With cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant on a rapid rise, a coalition of Bay Area county health officials urged local vaccinated residents to once again wear masks indoors in public places.
Maria Medina reports.
(7-16-21)
Los Angeles County will reimpose an indoor mask mandate over the weekend as coronavirus cases linked to the Delta variant rise..