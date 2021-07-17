Camilla Parker Bowles turns 74: 5 things you should know about her

The Duchess of Cornwall turned 74 on July 17, 2021.Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles on April 9, 2005 and ever since Camilla has taken her role as a senior royal very seriously, becoming the President or Patron of over 100 charities.Here are five things you may not have known about Camilla…
GALA VIDEO - PHOTO – Camilla Parker Bowles, verre à la main et sourire ravageur, s'affiche radieuse
Wochit Spanish
GALA VIDEO - PHOTO – Camilla Parker Bowles, verre à la main et sourire ravageur, s'affiche radieuse