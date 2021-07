Katrina Marry Me says Meezaan, Calls Salman Bhai, On Worst Date Story & Shilpa Shetty

Meezaan Jafferey who is soon going to be seen in Hungama 2 shared about his film, recreating Chura Ke Dil Mera with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, talent in the family and making a new mark, wants to marry Katrina Kaif, calls Salman Khan 'Bhai' & more.