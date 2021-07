Stellantis Spotlight July 16, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending July 16, 2021, include the debut of the restyled 2022 JeepĀ® Compass, a new Xtreme Recon package for the Jeep Wrangler and Alfa Romeo extends its motorsports partnership with Sauber.