Stellantis Spotlight July 2, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending July 2, 2021, include a Q2 2021 sales surge, Ram celebrates a decade of Limited luxury and Cruz Pedregon takes the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car to its first win of the NHRA season.