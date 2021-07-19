Baby girl who was told she would never walk again is now able to play and kick a football

This footage shows a baby girl who was told by doctors she would never be able to walk, kicking a football on holiday with her family.Footage shows little Lexie Auton playing football with her family, sporting an England team shirt.The 17-month-old can then be seen waddling off to chase after the Peppa-Pig themed ball to the delighted of mum Victoria Auton, 36.

The mum-of-two has described her daughter as a "a little miracle" after saving her little girl from a deadly infection last year.

She took her then three-week-old daughter to her GP after noticing Lexie was running a high temperature.

The GP told her treat her daughter with Calpol, but after noticing Lexie turning pale she rushed to hospital where she was told her daughter was an hour away from death.The newborn was diagnosed with Group B Streptococcus meningitis (GBS), a deadly infection passed down during pregnancy.Lexie suffered multiple seizures in hospital and doctors told mum of 3 Victoria and husband Robbie, 41, their little girl had suffered brain damage which could leave her disabled.But over a year on from her stint in hospital, toddler Lexie is defying odds and seems a keen sports player.Sports development manager Victoria, from Hartlepool, said: "It's unbelievable."It's like seeing a dream come true.

At one stage we never thought it was possible.""You realise what's important in life a lot more".Lexie's parents described her as "such a cheeky character."She just has this charisma about her.

After everything she's been through, it's unbelievable really."To celebrate her miraculous progress, Lexi will be walking 1 kilometre for each week she spent in hospital in aid of the Group B Strep Support charity.

Lexi will be doing little walks throughout July (Strep B awareness month), adding up to the 5km walk total.To find out more, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lexieauton